Michelin Joins TBC’s Aligned in Hope Charity in January

TBC Corporation has announced that Michelin North America will support Aligned in Hope, a partnership TBC created with Ronald McDonald House Charities (RMHC) in 2020.
During the month of January, Michelin North America, headquartered in Greenville, South Carolina, will support Aligned in Hope with a donation. Michelin will also offer a $70 mail-in rebate with the purchase of four new Michelin passenger or light truck tires purchased from a participating NTB or Tire Kingdom location from Jan. 18-31.
RMHC helps families with ill or injured children stay together, and close to the medical care their child needs at leading hospitals worldwide. Aligned in Hope provides support to RMHC and its local chapters through the following efforts:
- After leaving the hospital, RMHC families receive a membership card offering lifetime discounts on tires and maintenance services at any Tire Kingdom and NTB Tire & Service Center in the U.S.
- Tire Kingdom and NTB Tire & Service Centers provide discounted services for Ronald McDonald House shuttle vehicles used to transport families.
- The TBC companies provide discounted products used on the Ronald McDonald Care Mobile, which provides access to medical, dental and health care resources in communities where children need it most.
- TBC Associates at more than 600 Tire Kingdom and NTB Service Centers have the opportunity to support local RMHC Chapters, further reinforcing the team’s commitment to making a difference in the lives of RMHC families.