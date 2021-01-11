Michelin Joins TBC’s Aligned in Hope Charity in January

TBC Corporation has announced that Michelin North America will support Aligned in Hope, a partnership TBC created with Ronald McDonald House Charities (RMHC) in 2020.

During the month of January, Michelin North America, headquartered in Greenville, South Carolina, will support Aligned in Hope with a donation. Michelin will also offer a $70 mail-in rebate with the purchase of four new Michelin passenger or light truck tires purchased from a participating NTB or Tire Kingdom location from Jan. 18-31.

RMHC helps families with ill or injured children stay together, and close to the medical care their child needs at leading hospitals worldwide. Aligned in Hope provides support to RMHC and its local chapters through the following efforts: