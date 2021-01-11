Connect with us

News

Michelin Joins TBC’s Aligned in Hope Charity in January

Tire Review Staff

on

TBC Corporation has announced that Michelin North America will support Aligned in Hope, a partnership TBC created with Ronald McDonald House Charities (RMHC) in 2020.

Advertisement
Click Here to Read More
Advertisement

During the month of January, Michelin North America, headquartered in Greenville, South Carolina, will support Aligned in Hope with a donation. Michelin will also offer a $70 mail-in rebate with the purchase of four new Michelin passenger or light truck tires purchased from a participating NTB or Tire Kingdom location from Jan. 18-31.

RMHC helps families with ill or injured children stay together, and close to the medical care their child needs at leading hospitals worldwide. Aligned in Hope provides support to RMHC and its local chapters through the following efforts:

  • After leaving the hospital, RMHC families receive a membership card offering lifetime discounts on tires and maintenance services at any Tire Kingdom and NTB Tire & Service Center in the U.S.
  • Tire Kingdom and NTB Tire & Service Centers provide discounted services for Ronald McDonald House shuttle vehicles used to transport families.
  • The TBC companies provide discounted products used on the Ronald McDonald Care Mobile, which provides access to medical, dental and health care resources in communities where children need it most.
  • TBC Associates at more than 600 Tire Kingdom and NTB Service Centers have the opportunity to support local RMHC Chapters, further reinforcing the team’s commitment to making a difference in the lives of RMHC families.

Advertisement
In this article:, ,
Click to comment

People: CEAT Specialty Tires Names New President

News: NRS Releases Brake Pads for Mercedes SL400, SL450, SL550

Proud to Be an Independent Tire Dealer: Dealer Focus: Steve and Andrew Brock, Big Rapids Tire

News: ZC Rubber Gives Vision for Digital Innovation at Conference

Advertisement

on

Michelin Joins TBC's Aligned in Hope Charity in January

on

Cooper Tire Adds New Member to Board of Directors

on

GRI Performs Outreach with Rubber Communities in Sri Lanka

on

Bridgestone Debuts 'Bridgestone World' at CES 2021
Connect with us

Garage Studio

Trending Now

Products: Meyle Releases ABS Sensor Kit for Targeted Replacement

Products: Autel Releases ADASCAL2 Expansion Pack

Passenger/Light Truck: Toyo Tire Debuts Open Country A/T III

Tires: Feds: Auto Repair ‘Essential’ Amid COVID-19 Outbreak

Tires: UPDATED: Tire Dealers Increase COVID-19 Precautions

Digital Edition

Current Video
play
Video: Resetting the Steering Angle Sensor After Alignment

Video Series

Podcasts

Buyer's Guide

Supplier Spotlight

Motor Guard Corp.

Motor Guard Corp.
Contact: Brian JacobsonPhone: 209-239-9191Fax: 209-239-5114
580 Carnegie St., Manteca CA 95337
Learn More

Webinars

POPULAR POSTS

Buyer Beware? Chinese Tires Mean Different Quality Levels

News

Cooper Introduces CS5, Phases Out CS4

News

Michelin Rolls Out Premier LTX
Bridgestone-Newsmakers-800x400 Bridgestone-Newsmakers-800x400

Featured

2019 Newsmakers: Bridgestone Americas
Connect