Connect with us
Michelin-Essential-Worker-Recognition

News

Michelin Honors Essential Workers with New Tires

Workers in Alabama, Indiana and South Carolina – all states where Michelin has significant operations -were recognized with a certificate and a new set of tires.
Advertisement
Tire Review Staff

on

Michelin North America Inc. is recognizing essential workers who kept their community moving forward during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Advertisement
Click Here to Read More
Advertisement

Workers in Alabama, Indiana and South Carolina – all states where Michelin has significant operations – were recognized with a certificate and a new set of Michelin CrossClimate2 or BFGoodrich All-Terrain T/A KO2 tires. The company says those recognized were chosen for going above and beyond to support their community during the pandemic and keeping it safe by following safety protocols.

Michelin says the CrossClimate2 and All-Terrain KO2 tires were chosen as the recognition gift because of their capability to get essential workers where they need to be in virtually any weather.

There were 25 citizens honored across the three states. Michelin teamed up with five tire dealers on the recognition, with Michelin providing tires and the local dealerships providing installation. The dealers partnering with Michelin include:

  • Belle Tire in Ft. Wayne, Ind.
  • Bolton James Tire and Alignment in Spartanburg, S.C.
  • JacMac Tire Company in Tuscaloosa, Ala.
  • Jim Whaley Tires in Dothan, Ala.
  • Welborn Tire Pros in Anderson, S.C.

Advertisement
In this article:, ,
Click to comment

News: Tire Discounters Adds Two Georgia Stores

News: GB Auto Service Acquires 3 ServiceONE Auto Texas Stores

People: Akebono Adds New Eastern Reg. Sales Mgr. of Aftermarket

People: ATD Names New Chief Legal Officer

Advertisement

on

Michelin Honors Essential Workers with New Tires

on

Michelin to Raise Prices on PLT, Commercial Tires in Feb.

on

OTAA Recognizes Retirement of Continental's Ed McMahon

on

Hankook Tire Recognized for Sustainability Efforts
Connect with us

Garage Studio

Trending Now

Featured: 2019 Newsmakers: Bridgestone Americas

Products: Meyle Releases ABS Sensor Kit for Targeted Replacement

Products: Autel Releases ADASCAL2 Expansion Pack

Passenger/Light Truck: Toyo Tire Debuts Open Country A/T III

Tires: Feds: Auto Repair ‘Essential’ Amid COVID-19 Outbreak

Digital Edition

Current Video
play

Video Series

Podcasts

Buyer's Guide

Supplier Spotlight

Frasier Tire Service, Inc.

Frasier Tire Service, Inc.
Contact: Tripp LeePhone: 803.773-1423Phone: 803.773-1425Fax: 803.773.2995
310 E. Liberty St., Sumter SC 29150
Learn More

Webinars

POPULAR POSTS

Buyer Beware? Chinese Tires Mean Different Quality Levels

News

Cooper Introduces CS5, Phases Out CS4

News

Michelin Rolls Out Premier LTX
Bridgestone-Newsmakers-800x400 Bridgestone-Newsmakers-800x400

Featured

2019 Newsmakers: Bridgestone Americas
Connect