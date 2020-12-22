Michelin Honors Essential Workers with New Tires

Michelin North America Inc. is recognizing essential workers who kept their community moving forward during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Workers in Alabama, Indiana and South Carolina – all states where Michelin has significant operations – were recognized with a certificate and a new set of Michelin CrossClimate2 or BFGoodrich All-Terrain T/A KO2 tires. The company says those recognized were chosen for going above and beyond to support their community during the pandemic and keeping it safe by following safety protocols.

Michelin says the CrossClimate2 and All-Terrain KO2 tires were chosen as the recognition gift because of their capability to get essential workers where they need to be in virtually any weather.

There were 25 citizens honored across the three states. Michelin teamed up with five tire dealers on the recognition, with Michelin providing tires and the local dealerships providing installation. The dealers partnering with Michelin include: