Michelin sees steady sales volume in 2023 YOY, increases NA market sales

Michelin released its annual sales results guide for 2023, which revealed slightly lower sales numbers in 2023 compared to 2022. The company said sales for the year amounted to €28.3 billion (approx. $30.6 billion), down 0.9% from 2022. Sales were up 2.0% at constant exchange rates, though, Michelin said. The company said that it also increased its segment operating income to €3.6 billion (approx. $3.9 billion) in 2023 and generated €3.0 billion (approx. $3.2 billion) in free cash flow. Operating segment performance is measured primarily on the basis of sales and segment operating income, according to the same measurement principles used in the consolidated income statement, Michelin said.

The North American market expanded by 9% in 2023, led by sustained new car demand throughout the year, Michelin said. The automaker strikes called in late third quarter and early fourth quarter weighed somewhat on second-half growth (up 6%), although they did not prevent automakers from rebuilding their vehicle inventories. Nevertheless, the North American market ended the year 5% down on 2019.

In replacement tires, Michelin said the stability of global demand compared with 2022 hid significant disparities by region, with brisk growth in China offsetting a decline in Europe.

The North American sell-in market was unchanged over the year, with demand dampened, as in Europe, by dealer inventory drawdowns. In the second half, however, demand continued to trend upwards (by 9%) in a resilient economy, with favorable prior-year comparatives emerging in September. Year-end 2023 inventory levels had returned to normal.

In the Original Equipment (OE) segment, the company said global demand climbed by 9% year-on-year, impelled by an expanding market dynamic as automakers took advantage of easing supply chain restrictions to steadily rebuild vehicle inventory. Robust EV sales, particularly in China, also helped to support demand for new vehicle tires, Michelin said.

