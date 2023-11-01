 Meyle Showcases Product Lines at AAPEX

Meyle is showcasing its Meyle HD, Meyle PD, and Meyle Original parts lines at this year's AAPEX show in Las Vegas.

Christian Hinton
By Christian Hinton
AAPEX-x-MEYLE

Following a debut last year with its own booth and winning the ‘Best small booth’ award from AAPEX, Meyle said it is excited to be back again this October with a delegation of colleagues and an array of items on display.

The company is showcasing a range of products from its Meyle HD, Meyle PD and Meyle original product lines and will also have several colleagues on hand. In addition, John Wes Dickens, a new technical trainer, will be joining the fair for the first time as part of the Meyle team. The company said it is taking this step as part of pursuing its long-term strategic goal of strengthening its presence in the American independent aftermarket.

Meyle representatives are at booth #A33001.

