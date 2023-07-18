Meyle Broadens Product Range with Two-Component PD Brake Discs

Meyle is expanding its product range to include the two-component brake discs for common BMW and Mercedes models. The new brake discs are now available and Meyle said they offer customers the usual OE qualities such as accurate fit, low offset, reduced weight and the associated fuel savings and decrease in CO2.

Meyle is expanding into the aftermarket for brakes with solutions in areas previously reserved for vehicle manufacturers with their original parts. Seven new references for the two-component Meyle PD brake discs are now available for the BMW models 3 to 8 Series, X3 to X5, and Z4, and for Mercedes C-Class and E-Class models.

The company said its brake discs comprise an aluminum or stamped steel hat riveted to the cast iron friction ring.