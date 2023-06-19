 Nokian Tyres Says Mentorship Program Helps Production

More than 80 mentors are helping equip Nokian Tyres’ growing workforce at the company's Dayton factory.

Christian Hinton
By Christian Hinton
Nokian Tyres training

By 2024, Nokian Tyres’ North American said its in Dayton, Tennessee factory will produce as many as four million all-season and all-weather tires for drivers in US and Canada. The company announced it is hiring 125 team members and doubling capacity at the facility to meet rising demand.

More than 80 mentors have been nominated to train the new colleagues, encourage their career development and serve as a resource during the company’s months-long training program. In turn, the experience offers mentors a chance to develop their leadership skills.

The company said its mentorship program is tailored to the needs and preferences of each new worker.

In its three-plus years of operations in Dayton, Nokian Tyres said it earned recognition for the factory’s safety, and sustainability efforts. The tire-maker earned Company of the Year honors from the Chattanooga Regional Manufacturers Association. It was the first Rhea County business to receive the Tennessee Governor’s Environmental Stewardship Award for Sustainable Performance.

