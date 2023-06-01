Nokian Tyres Dayton Factory Earns ISO Certification

Nokian Tyres announced it earned ISO 45001 certification at its North American factory in Dayton, Tennessee. ISO 45001 certification indicates a company has strong processes in place to prevent occupational injuries and promote health. Nokian Tyres achieved the certification without major findings, the company said.

The occupational safety marker is the latest certification for Nokian Tyres at the southeast Tennessee campus. The Dayton factory also achieved ISO 9001 and ISO 14001 recertifications in recent weeks.

“These certifications reinforce our commitment to upholding high safety and sustainability standards at our factory,” said David Korda, Nokian Tyres Dayton factory operations director. “They are the latest examples of our commitment to being an employer of choice in Southeast Tennessee and the tire industry.”

Nokian Tyres opened its Dayton Factory in fall 2019 and began producing tires for commercial sale in early 2020. This year, the company said it is hiring 125 workers and adding equipment inside the factory’s existing footprint that will enable it to double production of all-season and all-weather tires at the facility.

The expansion will also allow Nokian Tyres to add light truck tires to the Dayton factory’s product mix in 2023, the company said. This spring, the company began construction on a finished goods warehouse adjacent to the factory that will hold up to 600,000 tires.