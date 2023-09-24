 Maxxis Team Secures W.E.ROCK Grand Nationals Titles

Maxxis Team Secures W.E.ROCK Grand Nationals Titles

Team SubZero’s Landen and Gunner Brown topped the podium in their respective classes.

Christian Hinton
By Christian Hinton
Maxxis-racing

Maxxis announced that Team SubZero’s Landen and Gunner Brown topped the podium in their respective classes at the W.E.ROCK Grand Nationals, held Sept. 9-10 at Chokecherry Canyon in Farmington, New Mexico.

“Both boys ended up bringing home the W.E.ROCK Grand National Win last weekend at the Farmington Nationals, Landen in Sportsman A and Gunner in youth buggy. I cannot express and thank you enough for having us on Team Maxxis. We are so proud to represent such a great company and have you guys on our side,” their father, Wyatt Brown, said.

