 Maxxis Athletes Achieve Victory at AMSOIL Championship Off-Road Racing

Maxxis athletes earned notable wins at Amsoil Off-Road Racing Championship.

Christian Hinton
By Christian Hinton
Maxxis’ sponsored athlete Jimmy Henderson earned a career-first Pro 4 win at Round three and then went on to take first place again the next day, and Trey Gibbs took the Pro Lite victory on Sunday for the Amsoil Championship for Off-Road Racing. Henderson rode on Maxxis Razr AT tires in his victory.

“We have been close in years past with second and third-place finishes, but now we have our first Pro4 win,” he said. “The durability and grip created space for us to place the truck back on the first-place podium in Round four.”

Gibbs, now in his first year as a Maxxis athlete, won Sunday’s Pro Lite race after taking second place the day before. Brody Eggleston also made the podium, taking third place in the class at Round four. Maxxis’ athletes primarily rode the Razr AT and Bravo AT-771 in Pro Lite at Crandon.

Also riding Razr AT tires was veteran Maxxis athlete Mickey Thomas. Thomas was in the Pro 2 top three at both rounds, taking third place Saturday and second place Sunday.

TireHub Appoints John Cavanaugh As Chief Financial Officer

TireHub appointed John Cavanaugh to the role of chief financial officer (CFO), effective July 1.

By Christian Hinton
TireHub, the national tire distributor co-founded by Bridgestone Americas (Bridgestone) and The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (Goodyear), announced that it appointed John Cavanaugh to the role of chief financial officer (CFO), effective July 1.

“John is a seasoned finance executive who brings more than 15 years of tire industry experience to TireHub,” TireHub CEO Ted Becker said. “I am confident he will add a new level of strategic vision to our leadership team as we continue our trajectory of dynamic growth.”

