Maxam Tire selected as title sponsor for the 2024 Bassmaster Elite Series

Maxam Tire will be the title sponsor for the 2024 Bassmaster Elite Series. The 2024 Maxam Tire Bassmaster Elite at St. Johns River is scheduled to take place from April 18- to 21 in Palatka, Florida.

“Fishing is more than just a pastime; it’s a sport that our customers wholeheartedly enjoy,” Jimmy McDonnell, VP of sales & marketing for Maxam Tire, said. “Just as anglers rely on the best equipment to navigate challenging waters, Maxam Tire provides top-tier specialty tires that offer reliability and performance in demanding conditions.”

Live coverage of all four days of the Maxam Tires Bassmaster Elite at St. Johns River starts Thursday, April 18 on digital platforms.