Maxam Releases New MS709 Solid Telehandler Tire

Click Here to Read More

Manufactured in its new specialty solid tire facility in Vietnam, Maxam says it has engineered the MS709 solid telehandler to provide the industry with a rugged and long-lasting solution for construction applications.

Made from 100% rubber, Maxam says the unique, reinforced centerline eliminates lug flexing and tearing that commonly occurs in many solid telehandler tires. Maxam adds it incorporated a specialized tread compound that runs cooler, resisting wear and chunking.

Maxam says its engineering team added an extra-deep, aggressive non-directional traction pattern to maximize traction and eliminate tire slippage. With an airless tire construction, the MS709 removes the potential of tire flats due to punctures or sidewall damage as well as routine air pressure checks, the company says. Maxam adds the tire features its Double-D apertures to provide additional cushion.

The MS709 solid telehandler will be offered in two common telehandler sizes: 13.00-24 and 14.00-24. The tire is available as tire-only or mounted tire/wheel assembly for most telehandler machines.