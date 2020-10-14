Maxam Enhances Forestry Tire Series with MS930

Maxam has expanded its forestry series program to include the new MS930 tire.

Maxam says the MS930 is engineered to provide the efficiency and strength of the Logxtra series while providing value.

The Maxam MS930 Logxtra is specifically developed for multiple forestry applications, featuring a deep and wide tread that is reinforced with a steel breaker belt package for maximum strength, the company says. Providing protection from cuts, impacts and punctures, the MS930 is built with high-strength, belt-stabilized construction, Maxam adds.

Manufactured with an extra-wide footprint that delivers exceptional flotation in muddy and wet ground conditions, Maxam says the MS930 increases efficiency on all sites. To prevent common bead winding defects, the MS930 is manufactured with nylon-wrapped beads. Additionally, the adaptable MS930 integrates advanced compounding and enhanced features such as a heavy-duty shoulder and sidewall, Maxam says.