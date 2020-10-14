Connect with us
Maxam_Tyres_MS930

OTR/Ag/Specialty Tires

Maxam Enhances Forestry Tire Series with MS930

Maxam says the MS930 is engineered to provide the efficiency and strength of the Logxtra series while providing value.
Advertisement
Tire Review Staff

on

Maxam has expanded its forestry series program to include the new MS930 tire.

Advertisement
Click Here to Read More
Advertisement

Maxam says the MS930 is engineered to provide the efficiency and strength of the Logxtra series while providing value.

The Maxam MS930 Logxtra is specifically developed for multiple forestry applications, featuring a deep and wide tread that is reinforced with a steel breaker belt package for maximum strength, the company says. Providing protection from cuts, impacts and punctures, the MS930 is built with high-strength, belt-stabilized construction, Maxam adds.

Manufactured with an extra-wide footprint that delivers exceptional flotation in muddy and wet ground conditions, Maxam says the MS930 increases efficiency on all sites. To prevent common bead winding defects, the MS930 is manufactured with nylon-wrapped beads. Additionally, the adaptable MS930 integrates advanced compounding and enhanced features such as a heavy-duty shoulder and sidewall, Maxam says.

Advertisement
In this article:, ,
Click to comment

OTR/Ag/Specialty Tires: Michelin Releases New Ag Trailer Tire

OTR/Ag/Specialty Tires: Maxam Releases New MS453 Large Haulage Tire

OTR/Ag/Specialty Tires: TBC Brands Introduces New Ag Tire Products

OTR/Ag/Specialty Tires: Trelleborg Launches PS1000 Material Handling Tire

Advertisement

on

Maxam Enhances Forestry Tire Series with MS930

on

ATG Expands Galaxy Garden Pro Line with 'XTD' Tires

on

Eight Tips to Being a Better Ag Tire Dealer

on

Proper OTR Tire Technology Can Reduce Costs, Increase Safety
Connect with us

Garage Studio

Trending Now

Featured: 2019 Newsmakers: Bridgestone Americas

Products: Meyle Releases ABS Sensor Kit for Targeted Replacement

Products: Autel Releases ADASCAL2 Expansion Pack

Passenger/Light Truck: Toyo Tire Debuts Open Country A/T III

Tires: Feds: Auto Repair ‘Essential’ Amid COVID-19 Outbreak

Digital Edition

Current Video
play

Video Series

Podcasts

Buyer's Guide

Supplier Spotlight

llanticentro

Contact: Richard Ribrell Phone: 9493714506
3300 Port Royale Drive North , Fort Lauderdale Florida 33308
Learn More

Webinars

POPULAR POSTS

Skid-Steer Tires

OTR/Ag/Specialty Tires

Keep Off-the-Road (OTR) Tire Sales, Service Sharp

OTR/Ag/Specialty Tires

Real Game Changer or Bust?

OTR/Ag/Specialty Tires

Move From Price to the Right Tire
Connect