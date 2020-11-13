Connect with us
Maxam Releases New MS412 Mining Haulage Tire

The MS412 features a high net-to-gross tread pattern that provides low wear rates that increases tire life, the company says.
Tire Review Staff

Maxam Mining Group has added the new MS412 27.00R49 to its open-pit mining, quarry and OTR program.

The MS412 features a high net-to-gross tread pattern that provides low wear rates that increases tire life, the company says, adding its engineers have strategically placed stone ejectors to provide protection from stone drilling. Engineered with tread grooves that allow for traction and heat dissipation, Maxam says the MS412 delivers excellent traction in a variety of haul road conditions. To enable high-speed operation with minimum heat build-up, Maxam says it has optimized the MS412’s base compound to help maximize productivity for mining operations globally.

Featuring a strong all-steel casing to reduce cuts and punctures, the new MS412 is engineered with increased casing durability, the company says. Maxam adds its engineering team has designed the MS412 with a high lug-to-void ratio for improved wear and impact protection.

The MS412 is available in one size, 27.00R49, and as well as in multiple tread compounds, including the ultra-cut resistant compound.

