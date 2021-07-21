Maxam Introduces MS303 Scraper Tire

Click Here to Read More

The company says the Maxam MS303 is built to deliver grip and customer value. The MS303 incorporates durable wear and cut-resistant rubber compound that eliminates downtime. The company says the tire provides traction in soft, wet and rocky conditions.

Maxam says it designed the MS303 with a high-strength bead that minimizes wheel indexing at high torque. Delivering cut resistance, the MS303 is engineered with a reinforced shoulder and sidewall to tackle both smooth and rocky conditions. In addition, the MS303 includes a self-cleaning tread design to ensure grip in wet conditions. The tire is availabe in two sizes: 33.25R29 and the new 37.25R35.