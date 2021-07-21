Connect with us
Maxam Introduces MS303 Scraper Tire

The Maxam MS303 features a cut-resistant rubber compound that eliminates downtime, the company says.
Tire Review Staff

Maxam Tire has introduced the MS303 high-traction scraper tire to its comprehensive line-up of OTR products.

The company says the Maxam MS303 is built to deliver grip and customer value. The MS303 incorporates durable wear and cut-resistant rubber compound that eliminates downtime. The company says the tire provides traction in soft, wet and rocky conditions.

Maxam says it designed the MS303 with a high-strength bead that minimizes wheel indexing at high torque. Delivering cut resistance, the MS303 is engineered with a reinforced shoulder and sidewall to tackle both smooth and rocky conditions. In addition, the MS303 includes a self-cleaning tread design to ensure grip in wet conditions. The tire is availabe in two sizes: 33.25R29 and the new 37.25R35.

