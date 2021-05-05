Connect with us
Maxam-MS933-Logxtra

OTR/Ag/Specialty Tires

Maxam Debuts Full MS933 Logxtra Tire Series

Featuring Logxtra compounding technology and manufacturing, the MS933 provides maximum protection from cuts and impacts in the toughest working environment, the company says.
Advertisement
Tire Review Staff

on

Adding two new sizes to its forestry lineup, the 73×44.00-32 and 73×50.00-32, Maxam has debuted the complete range of the MS933 Logxtra high-flotation tire.

Advertisement
Click Here to Read More
Advertisement

The MS933 Logxtra was designed with a high-strength, belt-stabilized construction. Featuring Logxtra compounding technology and manufacturing, the MS933 provides maximum protection from cuts and impacts in the toughest working environment, the company says. Additionally, the Logxtra features a heavy-duty shoulder and sidewall.

The MS933 is manufactured with an extra-wide footprint. To prevent common bead winding and mounting defects, the MS933’s bead is designed with a thick and short cross-section for added stability and strength. The cutting-edge bead package is also nylon-wrapped.

Advertisement
In this article:,
Click to comment

OTR/Ag/Specialty Tires: BKT Launches New Earthmax SR 412 Tire

OTR/Ag/Specialty Tires: Maxam Releases MS910R MultiPurpose Radial Tire

OTR/Ag/Specialty Tires: Triangle Releases TB577A (E-4) OTR Radial Tire

OTR/Ag/Specialty Tires: Camso Releases New TLH 732+ Telehandler Tire

Advertisement

on

Maxam Debuts Full MS933 Logxtra Tire Series

on

BKT Launches Skid Max SR-Skidder Tire

on

General Tire Releases New TE95 Earthmoving Tire

on

Goodyear Releases EV-4M Port Handler Tire
Connect with us

Garage Studio

Trending Now

TPMS: Turning Off the TPMS Light

Passenger/Light Truck: Cooper Releases New Discoverer Rugged Trek A/T Tire

Passenger/Light Truck: H/T Light Truck Market: Versatility is Key

Passenger/Light Truck: BFGoodrich Launches New Advantage Control Tire

Underhood: Belt Alignment Measurement

Digital Edition

Podcasts

Buyer's Guide

Supplier Spotlight

FS Curtis

FS Curtis
Phone: 800-925-5431Fax: 314-381-1439
1905 Kienlen Ave., St. Louis MO 63133
Learn More

Webinars

POPULAR POSTS

BKT_Skid_Max_SR-Skidder_Skidsteer BKT_Skid_Max_SR-Skidder_Skidsteer

OTR/Ag/Specialty Tires

BKT Launches Skid Max SR-Skidder Tire
Connect
Tire Review Magazine