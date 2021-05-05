Maxam Debuts Full MS933 Logxtra Tire Series

Adding two new sizes to its forestry lineup, the 73×44.00-32 and 73×50.00-32, Maxam has debuted the complete range of the MS933 Logxtra high-flotation tire.

The MS933 Logxtra was designed with a high-strength, belt-stabilized construction. Featuring Logxtra compounding technology and manufacturing, the MS933 provides maximum protection from cuts and impacts in the toughest working environment, the company says. Additionally, the Logxtra features a heavy-duty shoulder and sidewall.

The MS933 is manufactured with an extra-wide footprint. To prevent common bead winding and mounting defects, the MS933’s bead is designed with a thick and short cross-section for added stability and strength. The cutting-edge bead package is also nylon-wrapped.