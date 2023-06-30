 Marangoni Nominated for Multiple Awards at Recircle Awards 2023

Main Navigation

Advertisement
Social Connect
Resources
Our Brand Family
Tire Review Magazine
News

Marangoni Nominated for Multiple Awards at Recircle Awards 2023

Marangoni announced it was selected as a finalist in six categories at Recircle Awards 2023.

Christian Hinton
By Christian Hinton

Marangoni announced it has been selected as a finalist in multiple categories at the latest edition of the Recircle Awards.

Related Articles

Marangoni said it is competing in the following categories:

  • Best Tread Rubber Supplier;
  • Best Truck & Bus Retreader;
  • Best OTR Retreader;
  • Best Retreading Accessory and Consumables Supplier;
  • Best Retreading Equipment Supplier: TRM (part of the Marangoni Group);
  • Best Company Director: Matthias Leppert (COO of the Marangoni Group).

In the inaugural edition of the Recircle Awards, Marangoni was honored as the “Best Tire Retreader.” In last year’s edition, the group secured victories in four categories: “Best Tread Rubber Supplier,” “Circular Economy Award,” “Best Tire Retreader,” and “Best Retreading Equipment Supplier.”

You May Also Like

NTSW-Anyline
Tanner-Foust-host-of-Yokohama-Tire-Tips-video-series
National-Tire-Safety-Week
Dont-wait-update-TPMS
News

Turbo Wholesale Tires Partners with ITDG

Independent Tire Dealers Group is comprised of over 1000 independent tire service locations in 45 states.

Christian Hinton
By Christian Hinton

Turbo Wholesale Tires has announced a strategic partnership with the Independent Tire Dealers Group (ITDG). With this move, Turbo Wholesale Tires says it will serve as a national and international supplier of its proprietary brands, Lexani Performance Tire, RBP Tires and Lionhart Tires.

ITDG was founded by a handful of dealers in California in 1994 to explore buying options outside of the Tier 1 producers. ITDG has grown to 164 member-companies generating nearly $350 million in annual purchases, the group says. ITDG says it is comprised of over 1000 independent tire service locations in 45 states and is governed by a board of directors comprised of owner-members that are elected by ITDG stockholder members.

Read Full Article

More News Posts
Giti Tire Offers Tire Safety Week Tips

Drivers should follow these tips to ensure their tires are as safe as can be.

By Christian Hinton
Giti-Tire-Safety
Titan to Bring New Big Bud 700 to Farm Progress 2023

Titan has partnered with Big Equipment Company to showcase the new 2023 Big Bud 700 model at Farm Progress 2023.

By Christian Hinton
Titan-Big-Bud-700
Continental Highlights Future of Digital Tire Monitoring for Dealers, Fleets

During its “ContiXperience,” Continental invited the media to check out its ContiConnect Live platform and other key products.

By Madeleine Winer
Trey Thompson ContiConnect LIve
2024 Auto Care Association Factbook Released Using Torqata Data

Torqata Data & Analytics provided its data for the tire-related section in the newly released Auto Care Association 2024 Factbook.

By Christian Hinton
ACA-factbook

Other Posts

Discount Tire Named ANC Sports Agency of Record

ANC was named Discount Tire’s sports agency of record for sport advertising partnerships.

By Christian Hinton
Ad Sales Discount Tire
eBay Motors Expands Installation Services For Tire Buyers

eBay Motors partnered with CarAdvise and SimpleTire and shops like Firestone and PepBoys to provide access to its services.

By Christian Hinton
eBay-Motors-Tire-Installation
Autel Launches the Autel Training Academy

The Autel Training Academy at the company’s U.S. headquarters in New York, will provide hands-on one-day and two-day training courses.

By Christian Hinton
autel academy
Monro Publishes Third Annual ESG Report

Monro’s “2023 ESG Report” emphasized sustainable value and relationships with customers.

By Christian Hinton
ESG-Report-Cover-2023