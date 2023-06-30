Marangoni Nominated for Multiple Awards at Recircle Awards 2023

Marangoni announced it has been selected as a finalist in multiple categories at the latest edition of the Recircle Awards.

Marangoni said it is competing in the following categories:

Best Tread Rubber Supplier;

Best Truck & Bus Retreader;

Best OTR Retreader;

Best Retreading Accessory and Consumables Supplier;

Best Retreading Equipment Supplier: TRM (part of the Marangoni Group);

Best Company Director: Matthias Leppert (COO of the Marangoni Group).

In the inaugural edition of the Recircle Awards, Marangoni was honored as the “Best Tire Retreader.” In last year’s edition, the group secured victories in four categories: “Best Tread Rubber Supplier,” “Circular Economy Award,” “Best Tire Retreader,” and “Best Retreading Equipment Supplier.”