fbpx
Connect with us
Manoj-Tyres-team-with-Marangoni-India-team

News

Marangoni Welcomes First Franchisee in India

Advertisement
Avatar

on

Marangoni Group established its first exclusive franchisee in north India. The business, Manoj Tyres, an existing retreader at Kanpur, sourced retreading material from two Indian retreading companies before switching exclusively to Marangoni India. The companies commissioned a new greenfield facility with new equipment, including Marangoni’s RingTreader RT920.

Advertisement

Keeping with the culture of India, where any new venture has to receive blessings from family elders, the inauguration was graced by Manoj Agarwal’s father, proprietor of the firm. Hemant Kaul, CEO of Marangoni – India, was also present.

Leader Rubber Company’s board chairman, Matthias Leppert added that the parent company has embarked on a strategic project to develop the Indian market with its product, Ringtread.

Advertisement
In this article:, ,
Click to comment

People: CMA/Double Coin Adds Regional Sales Manager for South Atlantic

People: Monro Promotes New Chief Information Officer

News: Tire Discounters Acquires Leete Tire & Auto’s 6 Locations

People: Cincinnati Business Courier Recognizes Tire Discounters’ Anna Wood

Advertisement

on

Marangoni Welcomes First Franchisee in India

on

GRI Acquires Klumpenaar Industriebanden BV

on

Leeds West Purchases Land in Iowa, Oklahoma

on

Couple Donates Car Collection to Northwood University
Connect with us

Trending Now

Service: Tips for Servicing Tires with Rim Guards

TPMS: Tips for Turning Off the TPMS Light

TPMS: Five Common Mistakes that Make TPMS Unprofitable

News: Toyo Tires Debuts New Open Country R/T Trail

Tires: Falken Tires: Wildpeak R/T Available December 2022

Digital Edition

Podcasts

Buyer's Guide

Supplier Spotlight

Carlisle TyrFil

Carlisle TyrFil
Phone: 800-821-4147
140 Sheldon Rd., Berea OH 44017
Learn More

Webinars

POPULAR POSTS

EV Bizz

Don’t Let Electrification Shock Your Shop
Bridstone_Michelin_Conference Bridstone_Michelin_Conference

News

Michelin and Bridgestone Make Appeal for Carbon Black Recovery
Bartec-douglass Bartec-douglass

People

Kenneth Douglass Joins Bartec USA
Wright-headshot Wright-headshot

People

GfK Hires Monro Tire Vet as Account Director for POS Tires Team
Connect
Tire Review Magazine