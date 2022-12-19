Marangoni Welcomes First Franchisee in India

Marangoni Group established its first exclusive franchisee in north India. The business, Manoj Tyres, an existing retreader at Kanpur, sourced retreading material from two Indian retreading companies before switching exclusively to Marangoni India. The companies commissioned a new greenfield facility with new equipment, including Marangoni’s RingTreader RT920.

Keeping with the culture of India, where any new venture has to receive blessings from family elders, the inauguration was graced by Manoj Agarwal’s father, proprietor of the firm. Hemant Kaul, CEO of Marangoni – India, was also present.

Leader Rubber Company’s board chairman, Matthias Leppert added that the parent company has embarked on a strategic project to develop the Indian market with its product, Ringtread.