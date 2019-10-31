Lesjöfors Releases Over 500 New Part Numbers

Lesjöfors has added over 500 new coil spring and lift support part numbers for domestic and import vehicles to its North American inventory.

“We are pleased to add this wide range of products to our North American warehouse in Pennsylvania,” said Jim Markle, Lesjöfors vice president of sales and marketing. “With our growing offering, increased availability, and comprehensive ACES/PIES data, our distributor partners will be able to provide solutions for an even greater number of vehicles, including many uncommon models. As always, every part includes our certification to match or exceed OE quality.”