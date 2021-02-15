KYB Launches Feeling is Believing Promotion

Click Here to Read More

Feeling is Believing allows consumers to earn up to $75 for purchasing a set of four KYB products this spring. The offer is valid on all KYB shocks, struts and Strut-Plus complete assemblies. KYB has also distributed new promotional materials which include sales tips, as well as the promotional details of Feeling is Believing.

Consumers will earn a $25 prepaid MasterCard when they spend between $125 and $300 on four KYB units, a $50 card when they spend between $301 to $500 and a $75 prepaid MasterCard when their purchase of KYB units exceeds $500.

This promotion is open to consumers across the U.S., Canada, and Puerto Rico, whether they purchase the shocks from a professional service provider or from a parts store.