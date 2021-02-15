Connect with us
News

KYB Launches Feeling is Believing Promotion

Feeling is Believing allows consumers to earn up to $75 for purchasing a set of four KYB products this spring.
Tire Review Staff

on

KYB’s consumer rebate promotion, Feeling is Believing, returns Feb. 15 and will run through April 15.

Feeling is Believing allows consumers to earn up to $75 for purchasing a set of four KYB products this spring. The offer is valid on all KYB shocks, struts and Strut-Plus complete assemblies. KYB has also distributed new promotional materials which include sales tips, as well as the promotional details of Feeling is Believing.

Consumers will earn a $25 prepaid MasterCard when they spend between $125 and $300 on four KYB units, a $50 card when they spend between $301 to $500 and a $75 prepaid MasterCard when their purchase of KYB units exceeds $500.

This promotion is open to consumers across the U.S., Canada, and Puerto Rico, whether they purchase the shocks from a professional service provider or from a parts store.

