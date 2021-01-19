Connect with us
KYB Introduces New Video Training Series

The 2021 Video Training Series provides technicians, shop owners and service providers information to help increase shock sales and better maintain their customers' vehicles.
Tire Review Staff

on

KYB has launched its 2021 Video Training Series.

The 2021 Video Training Series provides technicians, shop owners and service providers information to help increase shock sales and better maintain their customers’ vehicles.

The KYB Video Training Series consists of seven 3-4-minute videos, with each being followed by a short quiz. The company says professionals will learn just how critical shocks are to vehicle control and safety systems, how to determine if shocks are worn enough to recommend replacement, how to sell value over price and why monotubes are a great option for many customers. The KYB Video Training Series has content available in English and Spanish, with a French version available soon.

Each user who completes the video training series will receive a KYB Truck-Plus shirt. The interactive, self-paced KYB Video Training Series can be found here.

