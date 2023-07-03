 Kumho Tire Shows European Market Presence at TCR World Tour

Main Navigation

Advertisement
Social Connect
Resources
Our Brand Family
Tire Review Magazine
News

Kumho Tire Shows European Market Presence at TCR World Tour

The Kumho TCR World Tour was Kumho's chance to showcase products and strategies to the European market.

Christian Hinton
By Christian Hinton
Kumho-TCR-World-Tour

Kumho Tire invited dealers from across Europe to see the fifth and sixth rounds of the Kumho TCR World Tour held at the Autodromo Vallelunga Piero Taruffi near Rome, Italy. Kumho organized a weekend filled with activities, such as a grid walk and a ‘Kumho Night in Rome,’ where the company showcased its flagship products and shared business strategies.

Related Articles

A number of Senior Kumho officials were present at the events, including President & CEO Iltaik Jung; Head of Sales Division, Seungbin Lim; Head of European Sales, Tony Gangseung Lee; and Senior Vice President of Global Marketing, John Janghyuk Yoon.

CEO Jung remarked, “I am proud to say that we have been able to turn things around over the last few years. This year we are focusing on sharpening our product’s competitive edge, expanding our market influence with increased supply and improving our sales and logistics service infrastructure.”

The Kumho TCR World Tour, which kicked off in April at Autodrómo Internacional do Algarve in Portimão, takes place in eight countries on four continents, with stops in Argentina, Australia, Belgium, China, Italy, Hungary and Uruguay. A host of automakers such as Audi, Honda and Hyundai participate in the events, with their cars fitted with Kumho’s Ecsta S700 and W701 racing tires.

You May Also Like

GT-Radial Formula-DRIFT
Greg-Olsen,-Travis-Kelce,-George-Kittle-and-Marko-Ibrahim-at-TEU-Summit
NTSW-Anyline
News

Yokohama Tire Releases Educational Video Series During National Tire Safety Week

The tire tips video series is hosted by veteran racer Tanner Foust.

Christian Hinton
By Christian Hinton
Tanner-Foust-host-of-Yokohama-Tire-Tips-video-series

Yokohama Tire announced six new "Tire Tips" videos, hosted by veteran racer and Team Yokohama member Tanner Foust. The videos were released in conjunction with the U.S. Tire Manufacturers Association’s National Tire Safety Week initiative.

The company said the 30-second to one-minute videos explain to consumers various aspects of tire safety and care. The videos can be found on Yokohama’s social media channels and will be posted to Yokohama’s website under Tires 101.

Read Full Article

More News Posts
Pirelli Gives USTMA’s National Tire Safety Week its Support

The goal is to educate drivers on the importance of everyday tire maintenance as a part of general road safety.

By Christian Hinton
National-Tire-Safety-Week
TPMS Manufacturers Urge Technicians to Update Tool Software

TPMS manufacturers and TIA launched the “Update Your TPMS Tools!” campaign during National Tire Safety Week.

By Christian Hinton
Dont-wait-update-TPMS
Turbo Wholesale Tires Partners with ITDG

Independent Tire Dealers Group is comprised of over 1000 independent tire service locations in 45 states.

By Christian Hinton
Giti Tire Offers Tire Safety Week Tips

Drivers should follow these tips to ensure their tires are as safe as can be.

By Christian Hinton
Giti-Tire-Safety

Other Posts

Titan to Bring New Big Bud 700 to Farm Progress 2023

Titan has partnered with Big Equipment Company to showcase the new 2023 Big Bud 700 model at Farm Progress 2023.

By Christian Hinton
Titan-Big-Bud-700
Continental Highlights Future of Digital Tire Monitoring for Dealers, Fleets

During its “ContiXperience,” Continental invited the media to check out its ContiConnect Live platform and other key products.

By Madeleine Winer
Trey Thompson ContiConnect LIve
2024 Auto Care Association Factbook Released Using Torqata Data

Torqata Data & Analytics provided its data for the tire-related section in the newly released Auto Care Association 2024 Factbook.

By Christian Hinton
ACA-factbook
Discount Tire Named ANC Sports Agency of Record

ANC was named Discount Tire’s sports agency of record for sport advertising partnerships.

By Christian Hinton
Ad Sales Discount Tire