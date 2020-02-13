Connect with us

Icahn Automotive Acquires Six-Location Chain Tecnicentros Mundial

Icahn Automotive, an Icahn Enterprises L.P. company, which owns and operates Pep Boys, has completed its acquisition of Tecnicentros Mundial, a six-location automotive service chain in Puerto Rico.

The acquisition will increase the number of Pep Boys locations on the island to 33, of which 30 locations will provide automotive service. The company will also acquire an existing warehouse facility.

The Tecnicentros Mundial locations in Caguas, San Juan Centro, Rio Piedras, Campo Rico, Dorado, and Ponce will be converted to Pep Boys branded service centers, and employees at those locations will join the Pep Boys team.

The company says the acquisition is part of a multi-year strategic expansion plan that has added significantly to the Icahn Automotive portfolio and expanded the Pep Boys footprint as the overall market for automotive service continues to consolidate.

