Toys for Tots Receives Donations from Pep Boys
Earlier this year, Pep Boys announced a national sponsorship of Toys for Tots, the program run by U.S. Marines which collects new, unwrapped toys to give to less fortunate children for the holidays.
As a corporate sponsor, Pep Boys donated $25,000 and worked with Toys for Tots to place collection bins in nearly 1,000 locations in the U.S. and Puerto Rico.
Customers who brought a Toys for Tots donation to Pep Boys received a coupon for 25% off their purchase of parts, accessories, or service. Pep Boys corporate offices and distribution centers also had collection bins.