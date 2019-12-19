Toys for Tots Receives Donations from Pep Boys

Earlier this year, Pep Boys announced a national sponsorship of Toys for Tots, the program run by U.S. Marines which collects new, unwrapped toys to give to less fortunate children for the holidays.

Pictured are (left to right) U.S.M.C. Gunnery Sergeant Xavier Rodriguez; Pep Boys employees Magin Flores, Stephen Nelson and Brian Kaner; Santa; Pep Boys Edwin Ruiz and Gregory Morris; and U.S.M.C. Staff Sergeant Matthew Everett

As a corporate sponsor, Pep Boys donated $25,000 and worked with Toys for Tots to place collection bins in nearly 1,000 locations in the U.S. and Puerto Rico.

Customers who brought a Toys for Tots donation to Pep Boys received a coupon for 25% off their purchase of parts, accessories, or service. Pep Boys corporate offices and distribution centers also had collection bins.