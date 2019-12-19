News/Charity
December 19, 2019

Toys for Tots Receives Donations from Pep Boys

Tire Review Staff

Tire Review Staff

View bio

Earlier this year, Pep Boys announced a national sponsorship of Toys for Tots, the program run by U.S. Marines which collects new, unwrapped toys to give to less fortunate children for the holidays.

Pep-Boys_Toys-For-Tots-Delivery
Pictured are (left to right) U.S.M.C. Gunnery Sergeant Xavier Rodriguez; Pep Boys employees Magin Flores, Stephen Nelson and Brian Kaner; Santa; Pep Boys Edwin Ruiz and Gregory Morris; and U.S.M.C. Staff Sergeant Matthew Everett

As a corporate sponsor, Pep Boys donated $25,000 and worked with Toys for Tots to place collection bins in nearly 1,000 locations in the U.S. and Puerto Rico.

Customers who brought a Toys for Tots donation to Pep Boys received a coupon for 25% off their purchase of parts, accessories, or service. Pep Boys corporate offices and distribution centers also had collection bins.

