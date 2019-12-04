News/Icahn Automotive
December 4, 2019

Icahn Automotive Opens Rebranded Technical Training Facility at Alfred State College of Technology

Icahn-IAG-Alfred-State

Icahn Automotive, an Icahn Enterprises L.P. company, which owns and operates leading repair and maintenance providers Pep Boys, Aamco and Precision Tune Auto Care, recently celebrated the opening of a rebranded technical training facility at Alfred State College of Technology, a State University of New York (SUNY) and traditional residential college of technology.

Icahn Automotive offers a broad range of industry-leading opportunities and career paths, the company says. Technicians can start by providing basic maintenance and move on to more complex repairs, or progress to running a company-owned store, owning and operating a franchised business or serving in a corporate leadership role.

“Our partners enable us to provide opportunities to the students that might otherwise not be possible,” said Eric Wilmot, chair of the automotive trades department at Alfred State College. “The updated technical facility has given our students a better environment in which to apply what they’re learning, and we’re looking forward to working closely with the team at Icahn Automotive to provide the students with jobs when they graduate. The automotive program relies on industry support to meet our technical and equipment needs, and our relationship with Icahn is a perfect example of how education and industry can work together for mutual benefit.”

The investment at Alfred State is a critical part of the company’s larger, national “Race to 2026” technician recruitment initiative, which has invested in and supported promising future automotive technicians through scholarship, partnerships with schools and continuing education opportunities, Icahn Automotive says. Throughout the course of the initiative in 2019, Icahn Automotive has made investments in dozens of technical training schools across the nation and awarded $50,000 in scholarships to students studying at automotive trade schools.

