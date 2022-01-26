You may have heard of the “Internet of Things,” or IOT, as it’s often referred to. But, if you’re scratching your head thinking, um…how does this relate to my tire business? We’re about to delve into just that.

Click Here to Read More

In this episode of What’s Treading with Tire Review , presented by AAPEX 2022, we’re joined by Pete Liebetreu, vice president of marketing for Hunter Engineering Co ., who describes how Hunter is using IOT its HunterNet2 technology . According to computer technology company Oracle , the Internet of Things is a network of physical objects—“your things”—that are embedded with sensors, software, and other technologies for the purpose of connecting and exchanging data with other devices and systems over the internet. Think technologies like the Amazon Echo, for instance.

The way Hunter is using IOT is to address issues in shop efficiency. Hunter has the ability to connect its tire equipment, which includes tire changers, wheel balancers, alignment racks and more, to give you, the shop owner or tire dealer, data on how many jobs each machine has performed, how much money they’re bringing into the shop, missed service opportunities and more. Owners can see all of this data in the HunterNet 2 portal, which can be accessed via desktop or a mobile device.

To learn more about the capabilities of the HunterNet2 portal and what dealers can measure, we caught up with Leibetreu at this year’s SEMA Show, where he gave us a look into how the HunterNet 2 technology was created, exactly what it can measure for shops and its latest update that includes a multi-store view.