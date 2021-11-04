Connect with us
Hunter-Engineering-Hunternet-2-Sema 1400

Hunter Engineering Previews  HunterNet 2 Customer Portal at SEMA 2021

Now multi-store service operators can access performance data from across their organization for all their Hunter-connected equipment.
David Sickels

on

HunterNet 2, Hunter Engineering’s free customer portal for undercar equipment, is now enhanced with an enterprise rollup of all stores in the network. Now multi-store service operators can access performance data from across their organization for all their Hunter-connected equipment in one place using their phones or desktops. Managers may rank stores by alignment activity or number of tires changed, and rapidly determine which stores have outdated equipment, the company says.

Hunter-connected equipment includes alignment and tire inspection systems, alignment systems, tire changers, wheel balancers and brake lathes. Sending data from this equipment to HunterNet 2 allows an organization to visualize opportunities from inspections vs. actual services performed, such as alignments, tire changes and balances, Hunter says.

Hunter previewed this new capability in its SEMA booth this year. The entire dashboard is sortable, filterable, searchable and exportable, as befits an enterprise solution. HunterNet 2 also keeps shops and organizations informed on ROI for Hunter-connected equipment, as well as the age and status of all their installed Hunter equipment, regardless of connectivity. 

“HunterNet 2 gives shops actionable data to steer their undercar service business,” said Alan Hagerty, Hunter product manager. “Undercar service remains a vital and growing part of the automotive industry for all vehicles, gas or electric. Alignment and brakes are the two most profitable services that a shop can offer, according to the latest Modern Tire Dealer study. Plus, at $36 billion, tire service accounts for the largest share of all automotive aftermarket services and is estimated to further increase in the next decade as electric vehicles wear out tires faster.”

