Hoosier Racing Tire Introduces the Hoosier Hero Program

Hoosier Racing Tire announced the inaugural class of Hoosier Hero drivers from its 2022 racing season at the Performance Racing Industry (PRI) show in Indianapolis.
In honor of those who embody Hoosier’s mission of fueling passion, pride and success, on and off the track, the Hoosier Heroes program was developed to annually recognize accomplished competitors from around the world.
The 2022 Hoosier Heroes include:
- Andrew Aquilante – SCCA – Circuit
- Dennis Erb – World of Outlaws Late Model – Oval Dirt
- Doug Gordon – NHRA – Drag
- Donny Schatz – World of Outlaws Sprint – Oval Dirt
- Felix Budzisch – DSM – Slalom
- Johan Schwartz – Endurance – Circuit
- Robert Loire – UTV – Off Road
- Landon Huffman – Late Model – Asphalt Oval
- Julian Wagner – eWRC – Rallye
- Justin Grant – USAC – Oval Dirt
- Matt Hirschman – NASCAR Modified – Asphalt Oval
- Michael Hicks – Arenacross – Motocross
- Nick Sanchez – ARCA – Asphalt Oval
- Ryan Repko – Micro Sprints – Oval Dirt