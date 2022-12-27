Hoosier Racing Tire Introduces the Hoosier Hero Program

Hoosier Racing Tire announced the inaugural class of Hoosier Hero drivers from its 2022 racing season at the Performance Racing Industry (PRI) show in Indianapolis.

In honor of those who embody Hoosier’s mission of fueling passion, pride and success, on and off the track, the Hoosier Heroes program was developed to annually recognize accomplished competitors from around the world.

The 2022 Hoosier Heroes include: