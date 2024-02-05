 Gallery: Highlights from the 2024 K&M Tire Conference & Trade Show

Gallery: Highlights from the 2024 K&M Tire Conference & Trade Show

Hundreds of tire dealers who are part of the K&M Tire network traveled to Atlantic City, NJ for the 2024 K&M Tire Dealer Conference and Trade Show.

Christian Hinton
By Christian Hinton
Published:
Winners-KM Top Shop

K&M Tire staff and its dealer network from across the country gathered to mingle with vendors and gain insight on industry trends at the distributor’s 2024 Dealer Conference and Trade Show in Atlantic City, NJ. Dealers were challenged to “level up,” their businesses in 2024 as they gathered to listen to informational seminars, walk the annual trade show to network with dozens of vendors and even have the chance to win some brand-new vehicles. Tire Review also presented its 2024 K&M Top Shop award winner, Triple Tire.

Check out some highlights from the event below:

K&M Tire Marketing Regional Program Manager, Gene Bova
K&M Tire Marketing Regional Program Manager Gene Bova led things off by introducing K&M’s “level up” theme and introduced leadership concepts and techniques that business owners and managers can use to develop their teams.
NAPA Coach & Business Trainer Vin Waterhouse
NAPA Coach & Business Trainer Vin Waterhouse discussed knowing your technician’s talents to get the most out of their performance and how it should determine your labor rate.
K&M Tire booth
K&M Tire and dozens of vendors had booths for the annual trade show to give its dealers a chance to network with potential and current customers.
Coats booth K&M Tire
The Coats Company
Continental booth K&M tire
Continental
BKT booth, K&M Tire Conference Trade Show.
BKT
BKT booth, K&M Tire Conference Trade Show.
Double Coin
Falken Tires booth, K&M Tire Conference Trade Show.
Falken Tires
Firestone Tire Ag booth, K&M Tire Conference Trade Show.
Firestone Tire Ag
Garage Gurus booth, K&M Tire Conference Trade Show.
Garage Gurus
Hamaton booth, K&M Tire Conference Trade Show.
Hamaton
Hankook Tire booth, K&M Tire Conference Trade Show.
Hankook Tire
Kumho Tire booth, K&M Tire Conference Trade Show.
Kumho Tire
Martins booth, K&M Tire Conference Trade Show.
Martins
Mickey Thompson Tires & Wheels booth, K&M Tire Conference Trade Show.
Mickey Thompson Tires & Wheels
Nexen Tire booth, K&M Tire Conference Trade Show.
Nexen Tire
Tech Tire Repair booth, K&M Tire Conference Trade Show.
Tech Tire Repair
Trelleborg booth, K&M Tire Conference Trade Show.
Trelleborg
Yokohama Tires booth, K&M Tire Conference Trade Show.
Yokohama Tires
K&M pool party
Following the trade show and Day One events, dealers were invited to a late-night pool party featuring a Foreigner tribute band, sponsored by Yokohama.
Check out this line for Day Two’s General Session and Keynote Speaker!
K&M Tire Director of Training Jeff Wallick
K&M Tire Director of Training Jeff Wallick kicked off the general session by explaining what K&M Tire means by “level up,” and gave dealers a roadmap for how to do so.
Keynote speaker Victoria Labalme
Keynote speaker Victoria Labalme discussed a “risk forward” approach to business and life.
Continental Tire's Sr. VP of Sales, Marketing Bill Caldwell
Continental Tire’s Sr. VP of Sales and Marketing Bill Caldwell discussed the future state of EV tires and how Continental is approaching the trend.
Jeff Wallick 2024
Wallick returned to the stage to discuss having a “level up” mentality and taking the lead in your business by remembering the “why.”
Gene Bova 2024
Bova discussed Mr. Tire/Big 3 Tire programs available to K&M Tire members.
Bob Johnson Nissan winner
Bob Johnson Nissan based in Rochester, New York won a brand new Chevy Colorado, sponsored by Falken Tires.
Jack Kistler winner
Jack Kistler from Action Jackson Automotive based in Udall, KS won a Ford Mustang Mach-E, sponsored by Hankook Tires.
Ben Leipold winner
Ben Leipold from Leipold Tire, based in Cuyahoga Falls, OH, won a GMC Acadia AT4, sponsored by Continental.
Austin Speck winner
Austin Speck from Speck Sales, based in Bowling Green, OH, won a Honda Pioneer 1000, sponsored by Goodyear.
K&M Tire President Cheryl Gossard
K&M Tire President Cheryl Gossard welcomed guests to the final dinner and awards show, where Tire Review presented its 2024 K&M Tire Top Shop award winner.
Husband and wife Jake and Allie Silbernagel, owners of Triple Tire
Husband and wife Jake and Allie Silbernagel, owners of Triple Tire in New Richmond, WI, accepted their 2024 K&M Top Shop award by thanking each other and discussing the importance of faith in how they operate their business.
Tire Review Editor David Sickels, Triple Tire Owner Allie Silbernagel, Triple Tire Owner Jake Silbernagel, K&M Tire Director of Training Jeff Wallick.
In order from left to right: Tire Review Editor David Sickels, Triple Tire Owner Allie Silbernagel, Triple Tire Owner Jake Silbernagel, K&M Tire Director of Training Jeff Wallick.

