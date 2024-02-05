Gallery: Highlights from the 2024 K&M Tire Conference & Trade Show

K&M Tire staff and its dealer network from across the country gathered to mingle with vendors and gain insight on industry trends at the distributor’s 2024 Dealer Conference and Trade Show in Atlantic City, NJ. Dealers were challenged to “level up,” their businesses in 2024 as they gathered to listen to informational seminars, walk the annual trade show to network with dozens of vendors and even have the chance to win some brand-new vehicles. Tire Review also presented its 2024 K&M Top Shop award winner, Triple Tire.

Check out some highlights from the event below:

K&M Tire Marketing Regional Program Manager Gene Bova led things off by introducing K&M’s “level up” theme and introduced leadership concepts and techniques that business owners and managers can use to develop their teams.

NAPA Coach & Business Trainer Vin Waterhouse discussed knowing your technician’s talents to get the most out of their performance and how it should determine your labor rate.

K&M Tire and dozens of vendors had booths for the annual trade show to give its dealers a chance to network with potential and current customers.

The Coats Company

Continental

BKT

Double Coin

Falken Tires

Firestone Tire Ag

Garage Gurus

Hamaton

Hankook Tire

Kumho Tire

Martins

Mickey Thompson Tires & Wheels

Nexen Tire

Tech Tire Repair

Trelleborg

Yokohama Tires

Following the trade show and Day One events, dealers were invited to a late-night pool party featuring a Foreigner tribute band, sponsored by Yokohama.

Check out this line for Day Two’s General Session and Keynote Speaker!

K&M Tire Director of Training Jeff Wallick kicked off the general session by explaining what K&M Tire means by “level up,” and gave dealers a roadmap for how to do so.

Keynote speaker Victoria Labalme discussed a “risk forward” approach to business and life.

Continental Tire’s Sr. VP of Sales and Marketing Bill Caldwell discussed the future state of EV tires and how Continental is approaching the trend.

Wallick returned to the stage to discuss having a “level up” mentality and taking the lead in your business by remembering the “why.”

Bova discussed Mr. Tire/Big 3 Tire programs available to K&M Tire members.

Bob Johnson Nissan based in Rochester, New York won a brand new Chevy Colorado, sponsored by Falken Tires.

Jack Kistler from Action Jackson Automotive based in Udall, KS won a Ford Mustang Mach-E, sponsored by Hankook Tires.

Ben Leipold from Leipold Tire, based in Cuyahoga Falls, OH, won a GMC Acadia AT4, sponsored by Continental.

Austin Speck from Speck Sales, based in Bowling Green, OH, won a Honda Pioneer 1000, sponsored by Goodyear.

K&M Tire President Cheryl Gossard welcomed guests to the final dinner and awards show, where Tire Review presented its 2024 K&M Tire Top Shop award winner.

Husband and wife Jake and Allie Silbernagel, owners of Triple Tire in New Richmond, WI, accepted their 2024 K&M Top Shop award by thanking each other and discussing the importance of faith in how they operate their business.