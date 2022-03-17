Click Here to Read More

Hercules says the new all-terrain UTV/ATV tire is designed for those who have a passion for outdoors and addresses a growing, niche market for consumers who need the ability to drive “off-road,” whether for work or recreation, in a variety of terrains, such as sand, silt, loose rocks, gravel, dirt, and soil.

Hercules says the TIS UT1 consists of a unique system of features along with a new proprietary dual-compound, which enables it to navigate well over rugged terrain. Its new compound helps the TIS UT1 achieve two goals: strengthening the sidewall to help eliminate punctures and other damage while also building a tire that has longevity.