Hercules-UT1-600

Tires

Hercules’ TIS UT1 UTV Tire Hits the Market

Christian Hinton

on

Hercules Tires launched the TIS UT1, its new co-branded premium Utility Terrain Vehicle (UTV) and All-Terrain Vehicle (ATV) tire with TIS Wheels.

Hercules says the new all-terrain UTV/ATV tire is designed for those who have a passion for outdoors and addresses a growing, niche market for consumers who need the ability to drive “off-road,” whether for work or recreation, in a variety of terrains, such as sand, silt, loose rocks, gravel, dirt, and soil.

Hercules says the TIS UT1 consists of a unique system of features along with a new proprietary dual-compound, which enables it to navigate well over rugged terrain. Its new compound helps the TIS UT1 achieve two goals: strengthening the sidewall to help eliminate punctures and other damage while also building a tire that has longevity.

According to Hercules, some key features of the new tire include but are not limited to:

  • All-terrain tread pattern specifically designed for UTV/ATV vehicles.
  • Dual shoulder design with extended bolstered shoulder lugs allowing for user customization and added sidewall impact resistance
  • Center and intermediate tread block design provides superior grip
  • Inclined deep and wide groove enhancing traction performance and maximize debris cleaning capability
  • Dual compound between the tread and shoulder areas to maximize tread life and rock crawling performance
  • Optimized footprint and tread design for lateral stability, maximum handling, and confidence and control during acceleration and braking

