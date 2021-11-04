Hercules Tires, TIS Wheels Launch Co-Branded UTV Tire

Hercules Tires and TIS Wheels announced the launch of its new co-branded premium utility terrain vehicle (UTV) tire, the TIS UT1 by Hercules. It is the first UTV tire to be offered by Hercules Tires and will be available in Q1 2022. Tire Review tested the new TIS UT1 by Hercules during a ride-and-drive event in Moab, Utah, in October. During a product overview on the trip, Steven Liu, senior director of proprietary brands for Hercules, said tire dealers would no longer have to go to a power sports dealer for UTV tires and could buy directly from Hercules.

“This is a stocking item at Hercules. That means every distribution center, or hub at least, we can now put in a stocking quantity for [tire dealers,]” Liu said.

The TIS UT1 by Hercules has an aggressive max all-terrain tread pattern specifically designed for UTV/SxS vehicles that are driven in these settings. With a balanced void ratio and innovative biting edges on the tread blocks, the eight-ply rated TIS UT1 by Hercules is designed for work or recreation and offers excellent traction in a variety of surface elements. The tire is also unique in that it offers a dual buttress design that allows consumers to cost effectively customize the look of their UTV with two different sidewall designs on one tire, Hercules Tires said.

“Introducing a new UTV tire fits Hercules Tires strategy of expanding our portfolio to continue to be the ‘one-stop shop’ for consumers seeking a replacement tire,” said Josh Simpson, senior vice president of Hercules Tires. “Not only are consumers continuing to look for a tire that will confidently match the performance of their vehicle regardless of the terrain, but more and more consumers want to customize their vehicles and require a tire that will compliment the look and personality of their vehicle as well. These tires provide the ability to create a custom user experience.”

Hercules said it decided to collaborate with the off-road division of TIS Wheels on the design and features of the tire because it enables Hercules to set itself apart from competitors.