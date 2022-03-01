Hercules Tires Launches First Agricultural Tire

Hercules Tires will launch its first new tire for agricultural use. It will be available to commercial dealers in the United States beginning today.

“The demand for ag tires is quickly expanding,” said Marshall Gillespie, Hercules Tires manager of commercial and specialty proprietary brands. “The goal is to meet the needs of the market.” According to Hercules Tire, the new AG-TRAC RT45 Radial R-1W is engineered for maximum traction in the field and optimal roadability. “We looked at the trends; reliability, durability and long tire life,” said Gillespie. “Our first agricultural tire meets this need while helping our dealers strengthen their profitability through the Hercules Flex program. Celebrating 70 years in the tire industry allows us to leverage our expertise in product development with this new product, which further supports our brand position as the value-added leader in commercial tires.”

Gillespie says that what puts the new Hercules Tires AG-TRAC RT45 above the pack are the features and benefits, which include mud diffusers, multi-angle lugs optimized footprint and 20% deeper tread than the typical R1 – which offers low slip, superior traction and long tire life. Gillespie also spoke about the Hercules Flex Program that includes benefits from volume bonus rewards on a broad family of commercial products, including the new line of ag tires. Members will also get to take advantage of a double bucks launch promotion giving program dealers the opportunity to earn up to $40 back per tire on the Hercules Tires AG-TRAC RT 45 from March 1-31.

