 Hankook Tire Leads off 2023 Season as Official Tire of MLB

Main Navigation

Advertisement
Social Connect
Resources
Our Brand Family
Tire Review Magazine
News

Hankook Tire Leads off 2023 Season as Official Tire of MLB

Hankook plans to drive brand awareness through in-game marketing and related content.

Christian Hinton
By Christian Hinton
Kershaw-Hankook-MLB

Hankook Tire is officially the 2023 Major League Baseball (MLB) league’s official tire in the U.S. and South Korea.

Related Articles

An official partner of MLB since 2018, this year Hankook said its logo will be featured in signage behind home plate in select games, along with other marketing activities such as advertisements, promotions, and activities at MLB events. Hankook will benefit from media assets on MLB Network, exposure on digital platforms such as MLB.com and also leverage social media content associated with the league. In addition, Hankook will be the presenting sponsor of the Wild Card series during the postseason.

Hankook Tire said its MLB partnership underscores the company’s continued commitment to the U.S. market. In addition to its partnership with MLB, Hankook recently announced an expansion of its Tennessee Plant in Clarksville, Tenn. where Hankook is investing heavily in R&D to develop high-quality, technologically advanced products.

You May Also Like

Yokohama-Spring-rebate
Shop-Boss
Rotary-AC-Charging
Lambo-EV-UHP
News

CAR Coalition Commends Bipartisan State Attorneys General for Urging SMART, REPAIR Acts Passage

The Consumer Access to Repair Coalition applauds efforts by State Attorneys to pass common sense right to repair legislation.

Christian Hinton
By Christian Hinton

The CAR (Consumer Access to Repair) Coalition, a group of independent automotive parts and repair companies, associations, and insurers committed to preserving consumer choice and affordable vehicle repair, is commending a bipartisan letter from 28 state attorneys general urging lawmakers to approve bipartisan legislation protecting consumer rights in the post-collision auto repair market. Specifically, the attorneys general are urging key members of Congress to advance the SMART and REPAIR Acts, which have recently been reintroduced in the 118th Congress.

Read Full Article

More News Posts
Yokohama Tire Announces New Diversity Racing Program

The tire maker is partnering with MDK
Motorsports on its ‘Yokohama All-In’ diversity initiative.

By Christian Hinton
Yokohama-diversity
Ford Fund Donates $1M to TechForce Scholarships

The new focus on STEM skills fuels the upward professional and economic mobility of the industry, Ford says.

By Christian Hinton
TechForce-Ford
Midas Celebrates 67th Birthday with ’67 Acts of Kindness’

The car-care brand targeted “67 Acts of Kindness” including blood drives, catalytic converter theft-prevention sessions, “Project Spark” car donations, kids’ baseball league sponsorships and more.

By Christian Hinton
helping-hands
Southern Tire Mart Buys Friend Tire Company

Sales of the Yokohama brand through Friend Tire have been transferred to Southern Tire Mart, as of April 1.

By Madeleine Winer
Southern Tire Mart

Other Posts

Coats Launches Next-Generation Maxx Tire Changers

The Coats Maxx Tire Changer series has three distinct models that allow technicians to provide easier, faster and more reliable service, the company says.

By Madeleine Winer
Coats-Maxx-90
Nokian Tyres Commits to Net-Zero Greenhouse Gas Emissions

Nokian Tyres says it is committing to building on its long-term sustainability work.

By Christian Hinton
Nokian-Sustainability
Michelin DDi Releases ‘Wrong Way’ Service

Fatal wrong-way crashes continue to climb on US roads, according to the latest statistics.

By Christian Hinton
Michelin-DDi
Virginia Yokohama Tire Plant Produces 100-Millionth Tire

The 100 millionth tire was a Geolandar A/T G015.

By Christian Hinton
Yokohama-tire-VA