 Hankook Tire Announces 'Great Catch Rebate'

The Hankook Tire Great Catch Rebate includes six of Hankook’s premium passenger and light truck SUV lines.

Christian Hinton
By Christian Hinton

As baseball fans and players gear up for the 2023 season, the “Official Tire of MLB,” Hankook Tire, announced its first 2023 consumer promotion, the “Great Catch Rebate,” running through May 21. This year’s promotion includes six of Hankook’s premium passenger and light truck SUV lines, including new consumer offerings.

EV owners can now save on the iON evo AS, designed specifically for EVs and engineered to maximize battery performance while lowering roadgoing feedback to compensate for absent engine noise, the company says. Developed with Hankook Tire’s Evolution Technology, both iON tire models come backed with 50K mileage warranties and a 30-day free trial. Consumers who purchase at least four tires from eligible lines will qualify for the Great Catch Rebate, with savings of up to $100.

News

Louisiana Governor Delegation Visits Kumho Tire’s S. Korea HQ

A Louisiana Trade Delegation met with Kumho Tire officials in Seoul to discuss the company’s upcoming Louisiana distribution center.

Christian Hinton
By Christian Hinton
A trade delegation led by Louisiana Gov. John Bel Edwards visited Kumho Tire's headquarters in Seoul, South Korea. The purpose of the meeting focused on the recent announcement of a new logistics center investment project in Louisiana and laid the groundwork for the overall partnership.

Kumho Tire said it is planning for a new distribution center near New Orleans to expand its supply chain capabilities in the US. The NOLA Port is an international logistics hub for importing the major raw materials used in tire production, the company said.

Read Full Article

Gallery: 2023 Continental Tire Dealer Meeting

High-volume Continental GOLD dealers were treated to an all-inclusive stay and various activities during the group’s 2023 meeting.

By Madeleine Winer
Club 3633 Nominations Now Open!

Know someone changing the tire industry for the better? Nominate them for our Club 3633!

By Madeleine Winer
Siemens to Equip Continental Tire Factories with Automation Tech

Siemens will supply automation and drive technology, software, industrial communication and training.

By Christian Hinton
RNR Tire Express Awards First Lifetime Achievement Award

At its recent franchise conference, RNR Tire Express awarded one of its longest-serving franchisees.

By Christian Hinton

Michelin, Pirelli Take Top Spots in JD Power OE Tire Survey

A myriad of tire manufacturers received high rankings in J.D. Power’s latest OE Tire Customer Satisfaction Survey.

By Christian Hinton
Continental Makes Dealers EV Ready, Debuts New Partnerships and Incentives

New marketing partnerships, GOLD dealer incentives and education around tires for EVs were on the agenda as Continental gave GOLD dealers a business update for the year ahead in sunny Playa Mujeres, Mexico.

By Madeleine Winer
Auto Care Association Adds Dir. of Web & Digital Experience

Kyle Hardy will lead and execute the strategy for the association’s digital member experience.

By Christian Hinton
Sun Auto Opens New Drivers Edge Store

The new Drivers Edge location is the brand’s 18th store in the Dallas-Fort Worth metro area.

By Christian Hinton
