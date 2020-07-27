Connect with us
Hankook-Never-Halfway-Campaign

News

Hankook Tire Presents MLB Marketing Campaign

Two ads, “Long Catch” and “Perfect Pitch,” hit U.S. airwaves in July to promote Hankook’s partnership with MLB.
Advertisement
Tire Review Staff

on

Hankook Tire has begun the second phase of its Major League Baseball (MLB) ‘Never Halfway’ integrated marketing campaign.

Advertisement
Click Here to Read More
Advertisement

Two ads, “Long Catch” and “Perfect Pitch,” will hit American airwaves this July to promote Hankook’s partnership with MLB.

The Never Halfway campaign is the first advertising campaign dedicated solely to the U.S. market since the announcement of the MLB partnership in 2018, Hankook says. The company says the main theme of the campaign is to not only depict Hankook’s sheer passion for challenge and commitment to excellence, but also to show the company’s commitment to adventure and chasing one’s dreams.

Both commercials are centered on Los Angeles Dodgers’ All-Star pitcher Clayton Kershaw. Hankook will also develop baseball-themed assets that feature Kershaw for print and digital campaigns throughout the partnership.

The first ad, “Long Catch,” aired July 23.

Advertisement
In this article:,
Click to comment

Partnership to Provide Fleet Mobile Tire Installation

Bridgestone Releases 2019-2020 Sustainability Report

Hankook Tire Data Finds Car Maintenance Being Neglected

CAS Marks 25 Years with Giveaway

Advertisement

on

Hankook Tire Presents MLB Marketing Campaign

on

Tire Industry Project Shares Research on Tire Particles for Free

on

AAPEX to Deliver More for Shops with Repair Shop HQ

on

Parts Warehouse, Distributors Warehouse to Merge
Connect with us

Garage Studio

Trending Now

Featured: 2019 Newsmakers: Bridgestone Americas

Featured: What is 0W16 Oil and How is It Different than 0W20?

Tires: Feds: Auto Repair ‘Essential’ Amid COVID-19 Outbreak

Passenger/Light Truck: Toyo Tire Debuts Open Country A/T III

Tires: UPDATED: Tire Dealers Increase COVID-19 Precautions

Digital Edition

Current Video
play

Video Series

Podcasts

Buyer's Guide

Supplier Spotlight

Hennessy Industries Inc.

Hennessy Industries Inc.
Contact: Kevin KeefePhone: 615-641-7533Phone: 800-688-6496Fax: 615-641-5104
1601 JP Hennessy Dr., LaVergne TN 37086
Learn More

Webinars

POPULAR POSTS

Buyer Beware? Chinese Tires Mean Different Quality Levels

News

Cooper Introduces CS5, Phases Out CS4

News

Michelin Rolls Out Premier LTX

Featured

Toyo’s Celsius Plans to One-up All-Season Tires
Connect