Hankook Tire Presents MLB Marketing Campaign

Hankook Tire has begun the second phase of its Major League Baseball (MLB) ‘Never Halfway’ integrated marketing campaign.

Two ads, “Long Catch” and “Perfect Pitch,” will hit American airwaves this July to promote Hankook’s partnership with MLB.

The Never Halfway campaign is the first advertising campaign dedicated solely to the U.S. market since the announcement of the MLB partnership in 2018, Hankook says. The company says the main theme of the campaign is to not only depict Hankook’s sheer passion for challenge and commitment to excellence, but also to show the company’s commitment to adventure and chasing one’s dreams.

Both commercials are centered on Los Angeles Dodgers’ All-Star pitcher Clayton Kershaw. Hankook will also develop baseball-themed assets that feature Kershaw for print and digital campaigns throughout the partnership.

The first ad, “Long Catch,” aired July 23.