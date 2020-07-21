Connect with us
Hankook Tire Data Finds Car Maintenance Being Neglected

Nearly half of Americans have delayed or canceled a maintenance appointment, according to the latest Hankook Tire Gauge Index.
As many Americans find themselves driving less due to the COVID-19 pandemic, research from Hankook Tire reveals that they are also neglecting vehicle maintenance and systems checks.

Nearly half (48%) of Americans have delayed or canceled a vehicle maintenance appointment during the pandemic, according to the latest Hankook Tire Gauge Index. And, even more did not perform routine maintenance such as topping off fluids (73%) or checking tire pressures regularly (70%).

While the data also indicated that many plan to perform their own vehicle maintenance moving forward, professional service has not been a priority for many drivers for several months.

Most Americans surveyed (80%) expect their normal driving habits to resume no later than the end of 2020, and 60% of respondents plan on taking more car trips, Hankook says. And, with summer upon us, cars will be the primary vacation mode of travel for 57% of Americans as concerns linger over plane travel.

Nearly half (48%) of Americans plan on performing vehicle maintenance on their own, and a similar percentage (49%) are now checking their own tire pressures rather than taking their vehicles to a mechanic or dealer.

The Hankook Tire Gauge Index is a survey of Americans’ attitudes and opinions. The latest installment of the survey, conducted April 22-23, 2020, polled 1,094 randomly selected Americans age 18+ who have a valid U.S. driver’s license.

