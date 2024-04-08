Hankook Tire debuts Great Catch Rebate through July 7

Hankook Tire has announced its first consumer promotion of the year, the Great Catch Rebate, running now through July 7. Twelve of Hankook’s EV, passenger, light truck and SUV tires headline this promotion. Drivers who purchase at least four tires from eligible lines will qualify for savings of up to $120.

Light truck and SUV owners can score savings on two new touring tires: the Kinergy XP, designed for maximum comfort and control, and the Dynapro HPX with extended tread life and improved grip. EV owners can also save on all-season tires with the iON evo AS, developed with Hankook Tire’s EVolution Technology. Hankook’s exclusive iON line is engineered specifically to optimize performance on EVs, including extended battery range, reduced road noise, and a unique grip performance for EVs.

The tires that qualify for Hankook’s Great Catch Rebate include: