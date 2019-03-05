Hankook Tire Launches New Dynapro AT2 All-Terrain Tire

Hankook Tire has released the Dynapro AT2 (RF11), a redesigned all-terrain tire that delivers all-around performance, improving upon its predecessor AT-m with availability in even more sizes.

The Dynapro AT2 features a multi-directional tread design for stronger traction in wet, winter and off-road conditions, while further decreasing road noise and increasing ride comfort, Hankook says. It boasts a longer tread life thanks to a wider, more advanced footprint resulting in more evenly distributed stress and uniform wear.

Balancing off-road traction and on-road manners, the Dynapro AT2 will be available in more than 80 sizes, 15 more than its predecessor. Incorporating new aero and tie bar technology to the tire’s shoulder structure, both block integrity and road noise reduction are improved over the outgoing model, Hankook says. For off-road enthusiasts, the AT2 tire’s two-to-one shoulder lug design optimizes traction and performance off-road.

The Dynapro AT2 also includes:

An optimized 60,000-mile warranty which includes road hazard coverage;

30-day free trial for guaranteed customer satisfaction;

And a UTQG rating of 660/A/B.

Hankook will manufacture the Dynapro AT2 in the U.S. at its flagship plant in Clarksville, Tennessee and at other facilities in its global network.

Select tire sizes are available now through Hankook-certified dealers, while the full line will be available soon. For more details on Hankook Tire’s new Dynapro AT2 tire, visit hankooktire.com/us.