Hankook Tire Donates $25K to Working Dogs for Veterans

Hankook Tire has made a $25,000 donation made to Working Dogs for Veterans, a Tennessee-based nonprofit which provides service dogs and training to those in need.

Working Dogs for Veterans helps empower veterans as they return to civilian life with newfound independence. Hankook’s donation will go towards the construction of a new facility, a 22-acre property that will be home to a new training course and housing units for the veterans and dogs in training.

The donation was announced at the 2019 Veterans Service Dog Training Event in Lawrenceburg, Tenn. During the groundbreaking ceremony on Saturday, Jay Kim, Hankook Tire’s vice president of corporate strategy, presented Working Dogs for Veterans President and Founder Kenneth Knabenshue with a check recognizing Hankook’s support of the organization and ongoing commitment to supporting local veteran organizations and veterans nationwide.