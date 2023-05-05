Hankook Tire Wins Four iF Design Awards

Hankook Tire won four iF Design Awards in three categories, including product, professional concept and communication at the iF Design Award 2023. Hankook Tire’s iON evo – an EV-exclusive tire – and the Wheel Bot – a robotic wheel system – were recognized at the ceremony.

The first award-winning product is the iON evo, a high-performance tire product from Hankook’s first full EV-exclusive tire brand.

The Professional Concept award-winning designs are the “Urban Reshaping Concept” and the robotic wheel system Wheel Bot developed as part of the “2022 Design Innovation Project” by Hankook Tire, a research and development program that presents the vision of future mobility.

Hankook Tire says it has won 24 awards at the iF Design Award since 2009. In 2016, it received the Gold Award in the concept design category in 2016, the highest recognition bestowed by the organization.