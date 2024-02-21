Hamaton to relocate its European distribution hub in Germany

Hamaton said it will move its European distribution hub in Germany to a new larger premises in Willich, Germany. The new location, still located on the Siemensring business park, will provide increased storage space, improved facilities, flexible office space and bigger social areas for clients and staff, Hamaton said.

“Hamaton made a substantial investment in our new facilities which will benefit both our customers and staff by giving us the flexibility to fulfill increasing demand following the success of opening our first warehouse in Willich in 2021,” Catharina Lunemann, Hamaton GmbH general manager, said. “Our team is very much looking forward to moving to the new premises, and we hope the move will give us scope for continued growth in the future.”