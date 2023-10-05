 Hamaton Showcases New Cloud-Pro TPMS at SEMA

Hamaton Showcases New Cloud-Pro TPMS at SEMA

Hamaton is unveiling a Cloud-Pro TPMS alongside a full product range at SEMA Show.

Christian Hinton
By Christian Hinton

Hamaton will be at the Specialty Equipment Market Association (SEMA) Show at the Las Convention Center between Oct. 31-Nov. 3. The four-day event, dedicated to the automotive industry, is expected to attract over 130,000 attendees from 140 countries including 70,000 buyers and 3,000 members of the media and content creators. SEMA will also feature 1,500 vehicles, and over 3,000 products in the new products showcase, located in the Skybridge between the Central Hall and South Hall.

Hamaton will be showcasing its brand new, Cloud-Pro TPMS system, alongside its complete product range of TPMS diagnostic tools, and an extensive range of valves, workshop tools and TPMS consumables.

Hamaton’s team will be on hand at its brand-new stand at booth 41129 of the Global Tire Expo in the South Hall Lower to demonstrate products including their innovative NFC sensors and dedicated TPMS app and its Bluetooth Low Energy (BLE) TPMS sensors.

