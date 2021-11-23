Connect with us

TPMS

Hamaton Unveils U-Pro Hybrid NFC Sensor at SEMA Show 2021

During a booth visit at the SEMA Show, Hamaton’s Jake Henderson told Tire Review about the company’s new TPMS sensor that can be programmed using a smartphone.

Advertisement
Danielle Hess

on

Hamaton TPMS & Valves debuted its new U-Pro Hybrid NFC sensor at 2021 SEMA Show with smartphones in mind. Jake Henderson, sales and technical support manager at the company, told Tire Review during a booth visit that the U-Pro Hybrid NFC is different from most TPMS sensors. In the industry, technicians usually use a diagnostic tool or programming tool to program the sensors. The U-Pro Hybrid NFC works differently, he said.

Click Here to Read More
Advertisement

“What we’ve done is introduced a sensor that can be programmed with a smartphone,” Henderson said.

The U-Pro Hybrid NFC allows customers to buy the sensor, download the free app for it through Hamaton and look up the make, model and year of the vehicle they are working on.

“It’s a straightforward make, model, year lookup,” Henderson said. “They can then take the sensor, whether it’s Android or iPhone, and program it that way.”

The U-Pro Hybrid NFC will be available to purchase at the start of 2022, Hamaton said.

Advertisement
In this article:, , ,
Click to comment

TPMS: Torque and TPMS: What Technicians Need to Know

TPMS: Radio Waves & Tools for TPMS

TPMS: Troubleshooting TPMS Diagnostic Service

TPMS: Jaguar and Land Rover TPMS Service

Advertisement

on

Hamaton Unveils U-Pro Hybrid NFC Sensor at SEMA Show 2021

on

Avoiding TPMS Signal Interference During the Repair Process

on

Differences in Mercedes-Benz TPMS Systems

on

Bartec USA Shows Off TPMS Solutions at SEMA 2021 [video]
Connect with us

Garage Studio

Trending Now

Service: Goodyear Updates Purchase Options for CheckPoint Devices

Commercial Tires: Hercules Tires Launches Two New Strong Guard Truck Tires

Passenger/Light Truck: Hankook Tire Reveals New R/T Dynapro XT, AT2 Xtreme Tires

News: BFGoodrich Launches Trail-Terrain T/A Tire

TPMS: Torque and TPMS: What Technicians Need to Know

Digital Edition

Current Pocast
play
Forming Relationships To Better Your Business With John Boyle

Podcasts

Buyer's Guide

Supplier Spotlight

Hanco Corp.

Hanco Corp.
Phone: 800-328-7400Fax: 800-328-7401
2855 Eagandale Blvd., Eagan MN 55121
Learn More

Webinars

POPULAR POSTS

TPMS

Bartec USA Shows Off TPMS Solutions at SEMA 2021 [video]

Service

Schrader Walks Through ST-1 TPMS Tool Capabilities at SEMA
TPMS-Curveballs-1400x700 TPMS-Curveballs-1400x700

TPMS

Avoiding TPMS Signal Interference During the Repair Process

TPMS

Differences in Mercedes-Benz TPMS Systems
Connect
Tire Review Magazine