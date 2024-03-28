Hamaton is heading to Germany for The Tire Cologne trade show

Hamaton revealed it is returning to The Tire Cologne trade show at the Koelnmesse exhibition centre in Cologne, Germany June 4-6.

Hamaton said it will be showcasing its EU-Pro Truck 1.0 sensors, designed to fit into existing truck, bus or trailers’ tire changing and maintenance procedures, alongside its product range of TPMS diagnostic tools, and a range of valves, workshop tools and TPMS consumables. Hamaton’s team will also be on hand to demonstrate products including its NFC sensors and dedicated TPMS app and Bluetooth Low Energy (BLE) TPMS sensors, the company said.

The Tire Cologne is a three-day event dedicated to all things tire and the automotive industry and attracted nearly 12,000 people and over 300 brands from over 35 countries when the event was last held in 2022.