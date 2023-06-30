GT Radial Secures Podium Finish in Formula Drift

GT Radial took 2nd and 3rd place finishes at Formula Drift, the second time this season that two GT Radial drivers stood on the podium together.

GT Radial driver Matt Field has taken the lead in the Championship Points Race, and GT Radial has five drivers in the top 10 at the midway point of the season. The next race will be July 15 in St. Louis, MO.

“We’re thrilled with four consecutive podium finishes and look forward to competing at the highest levels of professional drift racing in the second half of the season,” GT Radial Motorsports Manager Mike Meeiem said. “We want to thank all of the GT Radial teams for their hard work and dedication, as well as our team members at the Giti manufacturing facility in South Carolina for producing such an outstanding tire in the Champiro SX2 RS.”