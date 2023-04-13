GT Radial Driver Wins Formula Drift Event in Long Beach

Formula DRIFT competitor Matt Field stood atop the podium at the Formula DRIFT PRO Championship Round 1 on the streets of Long Beach after winning on GT Radial Champiro SX2 RS tires. Field, who finished second in driver points standings in the 2022 Formula DRIFT season, won in his Boria Performance/GT Radial Corvette after qualifying 27th in the opening round.

GT Radial said Field’s first battle was against three-time FD PRO Champion Chris Forsberg, which went to One More Time (OMT), requiring both runs to be repeated before Field took the win. Field then had a minor collision with Dean Kearney in the Top 16 and an epic battle with Chelsea DeNofa in the Top 8, which saw the RTR Motorsports driver slide into the tire wall.

“After qualifying 27th, Matt had to compete against the very top drivers and he came through spectacularly in every round,” said GT Radial Motorsports Manager Mike Meeiem. “We’re thrilled to kick off the 2023 season with a win!”

Field noted before the opening Formula DRIFT event, “I am truly excited for the next chapter of my career with GT Radial. I know how much performance the [Champiro] SX2 RS has and can’t wait to see how it does on our new C6 competition car.”

Field, founder and owner of Drift Cave Motorsports, is in his 11th year of Formula DRIFT competition. He has become known for his aggressive driving style and won the Fan Favorite Award for the 2019 season.

In the Formula DRIFT PRO Series, GT Radial clinched second position in the 2022 FD Tire Cup after achieving six podium finishes. After finishing fifth in its first year, GT Radial rose to third in 2021 before securing second at the final round of 2022.