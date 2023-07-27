 GT Radial Scores High Finishes at Formula Drift St. Louis

Main Navigation

Advertisement
Social Connect
Resources
Our Brand Family
Tire Review Magazine
News

GT Radial Scores High Finishes at Formula Drift St. Louis

Aurimas “Odi” Bakchis became a first-time winner in 2023 in his Feal Suspension/GT Radial Nissan S15.

Christian Hinton
By Christian Hinton
GT Radial Foruma DRIFT

At the Formula Drift competition in St. Louis on July 15, two GT Radial drivers celebrated victory on the podium, making it the third time this season they achieved this.

Related Articles

Aurimas “Odi” Bakchis became a first-time winner in 2023 in his Feal Suspension/GT Radial Nissan S15. He won against Fredric Aasbo, but only after he repeated his Final 4 heat against GT Radial driver Chris Forsberg following a successful team protest. FD St Louis is the first win for Bakchis since 2021 when he claimed three victories during the season. The result takes him from sixth to third in the Championship.

GT Radial driver Simen Olsen, who also drives for Bakhis’ Feal Suspension team, came in third place to cap a GT Radial-dominated podium and vault GT Radial back atop the tire points standings.

The three-car Team Feal run by Bakchis also claimed first place with driver Ben Hobson in the Prospec Formula Drift series which runs exclusively on GT Radial Champiro SX2 RS tires.

“The Champiro SX2 RS continues to prove itself as an outstanding Formula DRIFT tire that is manufactured in America at our South Carolina plant,” GT Radial Motorsports Manager Mike Meeiem said. “We want to congratulate Team Feal for an overall excellent showing in St. Louis and look forward to more tremendous competition in the second half of the Formula DRIFT season.”

The success in St. Louis marked five podium finishes for GT Radial in five Formula Drift events in 2023.

You May Also Like

SimpleTire-ATV-UTV
Autel-MS909CV-VCI-
David-Saline-of-DRIVE-600
Doran Tire Monitoring Samsara
People

Toyo Tire Holdings of Americas Gets New CEO, COO

Iori Suzuki, chairman, president and chief executive officer, is retiring after 18 years of service at Toyo Tire Holdings of Americas.

David Sickels
By David Sickels
Toyo Tires CEO COO

Toyo Tire Corporation of Japan (Toyo Tire) announced the following executive appointments at Toyo Tire Holdings of Americas (TTHA), effective Aug. 1.

Tatsuo Mitsuhata has been appointed chairman and chief executive officer of TTHA in Costa Mesa, California. He will also continue as Toyo Tire’s director, vice president and corporate officer of sales headquarters. Through his 35-year career at Toyo Tire, Mitsuhata has served as president and CEO of Toyo Tire U.S.A. Corp. and of Toyo Tire Europe GmbH.

Read Full Article

More News Posts
Atturo Tire Achieves Off-Road Racing Championship Win

Chuck Crossland takes home 1st in 4800 and Edwin Abd takes home 2nd in 4400 in the Short Course Series Championship.

By Christian Hinton
Atturo-Ultra4-tire
Telle Tire Opens 20th Store Adjoined to New Corporate Offices

The new shop is a 10-bay facility that has been completely renovated.

By David Sickels
Telle-Tire-Shop-20-Exterior-1-1400
TIA Board Elects Devens, Trum as Officers

The new executive committee members will begin their terms in October.

By Christian Hinton
Trum-Devens-TIA-1400
Michelin Reunites Veterans for 79th D-Day Anniversary

Forty-four veterans revisited Normandy with support from Michelin, Best Defense Foundation and Delta Air Lines.

By Christian Hinton
Michelin-Reunites-veterans

Other Posts

Ironman Introduces Mileage Coverage to PLT Tire Sales

Hercules Tire’s Ironman brand now offers mileage coverage up to 55,000 miles.

By Christian Hinton
Ironman tires stock
Vredestein Partners with Canadian Tire

Canadian Tire will introduce Vredestein tires to over 500 locations.

By Christian Hinton
Vredestein Canadian Tire
Toyo Wins Product Design 2023 Category at Red Dot Awards

Toyo’s Proxes Sport 2 incorporates proprietary technologies, including the “T-Mode” for pattern design and Nano Balance Technology for rubber material development.

By Christian Hinton
Red dot winner Toyo
TBC Corp. Names New Sr. Vice President, GM for Big O Tires

Gary Skidmore started his career in the automotive industry as a tire changer in a Big O store his family owned.

By Christian Hinton
Gary-Skidmore