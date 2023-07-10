 Making Race Tires for Formula Drift with GT Radial (Audio)

Main Navigation

Advertisement
Social Connect
Resources
Our Brand Family
Tire Review Magazine
What's Treading

Making Race Tires for Formula Drift with GT Radial (Audio)

Giti Tire USA's David Poling explains the technology that goes into race tires and how GT Radial’s Formula Drift tires are built for the conditions.

Madeleine Winer
By Madeleine Winer
Giti Tire What's Treading Dave Poling

A cloud of smoke arises from the GT Radial Champiro SX2 RS tires as Formula Drift Driver Odi Bakchis brakes to a halt. The tires are hot and worn after a few laps drifting, but they’ve kept Odi on the track for the full afternoon. So, what does in to the technological marvel that is race tires?

Related Articles

To answer this, David Poling, Giti Tire USA’s director of tire development and product marketing, sits down with us on this episode of What’s Treading with Tire Review, presented by AAPEX. Dave not only explains the technology that goes into race tires, but also how GT Radial’s tires for Formula Drift are built for the conditions and how this racing circuit serves as a proving ground for the company’s technology at a dealer’s counter.

EPISODE OVERVIEW

  • How motorsports is the ultimate proving ground for tire technology (1:02);
  • The history behind GT Radial’s Formula Drift partnership (2:15);
  • What GT Radial need to consider in making a tire for Formula Drift (5:55);
  • How GT Radial’s Formula Drift partnership influences its brand awareness and can be a selling point for dealers at the counter (9:00);
  • Ways race tire technology can influence the compounding and construction of other performance tires (12:22);
  • Major advances in race tire technology in the market today (17:22).

Subscribe to the audio podcast on Apple PodcastsSpotify and Google Podcasts and find the video version on YouTube. 

You May Also Like

Whats-Treading-Tim Winkeler-VIP-Tires-right-to-repair
Top Shops technician recruitment and retention
Whats-Treading-Scott-Sloan-Titan International
Greg Bell Tire Pros president
Podcasts

Falken’s Rick Brennan Talks New Tires, Manufacturing Investments

In this episode of What’s Treading with Tire Review, presented by AAPEX, SRNA’s Rick Brennan talks Falken’s new products, investments in manufacturing and what’s in store for 2023.

Madeleine Winer
By Madeleine Winer
Whats Treading Falken Tire Rick Brennan

Like many tiremakers, the Falken brand experienced the supply chain woes brought on by the pandemic, and as recovery continues, it’s looking forward to another exciting year in 2023. Just late last year, Falken launched a pair of new tires that promise to cover more fitments for dealers so that the brand can be their go-to in the marketplace.

Read Full Article

More What's Treading Posts
Innovations in Shop Management Software with TCS Technologies

TCS Technologies’s Jefferson Carpenter delves into recent upgrades to its TireWorks software and features dealers might be missing out on.

By Madeleine Winer
Jefferson Carpenter TCS Technologies
Top Shops: Opportunities & Challenges in Today’s Tire Industry

What is one thing that scares you and one thing that excites you about the tire industry?

By Madeleine Winer
Tire Review Top Shop 2023 opportunities
Kenda Updates UHP Tires to Win Racing Podiums [Audio]

Kenda is out to demonstrate its ‘Podium to Pavement’ credo in performance racing.

By Madeleine Winer
Whats Treading Kenda Ryan lewis
Understanding Vehicle Inspection Data with Hunter Engineering [AUDIO]

Whether we like it or not, data rules our world today—you know it and your customers want it. Haven’t you noticed that some customers are more informed on what they want when they make a tire purchase? That’s because they’re collecting data—any bits of information—that will ensure they are making a good investment. One way

By Madeleine Winer
Whats-Treading-Hunter-Engineering-Pete-Liebetreu

Other Posts

Yokohama Tire Wins Overall Title at Pikes Peak

Yokohama Tire and driver Robin Shute won the Overall Title at the 101st Pikes Peak Hill Climb for the second straight year.

By Christian Hinton
Robin-Shute-Pikes-Peak-win
Using Race Tires as a Proving Ground & Selling Tool  

Giti Tire USA’s director of tire development and product marketing talks race tire technology and GT Radial’s Formula Drift partnership.

By Madeleine Winer
Giti Tire What's Treading Dave Poling
Kenda Tires Introduces Klever M/T2 Tire

The Klever M/T2 and R/T true red-letter tires will be featured in short course off-road and desert racing series across the country.

By Christian Hinton
Kenda-Racing
Giti Tire Offers Tire Safety Week Tips

Drivers should follow these tips to ensure their tires are as safe as can be.

By Christian Hinton
Giti-Tire-Safety