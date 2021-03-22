Goodyear, Voyomotive Partner on Tire Monitoring Solutions

The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company is collaborating with Voyomotive, a connected car technology company, to pilot tire monitoring solutions for more efficient operation of vehicles in the U.S.

Click Here to Read More

This service is being provided to Voyomotive consumer and fleet customers.

This Goodyear-enabled service captures and analyzes relevant tire performance data to detect slow loss of tire pressure multiple days before the TPMS light illuminates and pending low tire pressure conditions, Goodyear says, adding the solution allows customers to proactively correct identified anomalies and establish optimal tire inflation.

Using real-time vehicle data provided by Voyomotive telematics controllers, information is processed by Goodyear analytics to create tire pressure loss and pressure alerts that are sent to customers via the Voyomotive app, SMS messages or to a fleet management system.