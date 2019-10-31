Goodyear, Priva Piloting Intelligent Tires with Fleets

The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company is collaborating with mobility company Priva to provide tire monitoring capabilities that allow fleets to operate more efficiently. Priva is a Michigan-based startup that provides mobile offices for workers on the go.

Goodyear has equipped Priva’s fleet of vehicles with intelligent tires, which contain sensors to capture tire data. The sensors allow Goodyear to gather data on the tires’ current state and work with Priva to predict upcoming tire maintenance needs, reducing vehicle downtime and enhancing operational efficiency.

“Predictive maintenance technologies are essential for the safety and reliability of future mobility systems. These technologies underpin commercial aviation and now must migrate into automotive applications,” said Ryan Gee, Priva’s founder and chief executive officer. “Goodyear’s intelligent tire system is an excellent example of how technology will make mobility safer for everyone, and our team at Priva is excited to collaborate with Goodyear on this endeavor.”