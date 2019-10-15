People/Goodyear Tire & Rubber Co.
October 15, 2019

New Vice President of Consumer for Goodyear Asia Pacific Named

The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company has named Andy Traicoff as the vice president of consumer for Goodyear’s Asia Pacific business unit, effective Nov. 1. He was vice president of customer experience of the company’s Americas business unit since October 2018.

In nearly 20 years of service at Goodyear, Traicoff has held a wide variety of leadership roles throughout the North America and Americas SBUs, including e-commerce, brand marketing, customer marketing, IT, sales, business development and customer experience, Goodyear says. Additionally, he helped establish category management as a practice for Goodyear, which transformed the companies’ go-to market strategy in the consumer replacement business, the company added.

Traicoff will report to Ryan Patterson, president of Goodyear Asia Pacific.

He is a graduate of Kent State University, where he earned his bachelor’s degree in communications and later an MBA degree.

